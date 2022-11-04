EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a few days, we’ll be turning the clocks back one hour for daylight saving. It will be getting dark outside earlier which could pose safety concerns for drivers.

Even though we’re gaining an extra hour of sleep, it can affect our normal sleep patterns running the risk of getting drowsy behind the wheel.

According to AAA, traffic fatalities are three times higher after dark and a study showed that crashes increase by 6.3%, six days after a time change.

AAA suggests using caution on rural roads and driving the speed limit, or slower.

“If you are tired or starting to feel tired, you know drinking one or two cups of coffee and maybe pulling over if you can. Especially for a long trip. Pulling over and maybe taking a 20-minute nap in a rest area or a well-lit safe place,” said Nina Waskevich, VP of Brand & Membership at AAA.

Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence. Waskevich also recommends getting the right amount of rest before driving a vehicle to ensure safety on the roadways.