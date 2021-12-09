AAA helps Pennsylvania drivers prepare for upcoming winter months

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A little snow moved through our region on Thursday, reminding everyone of what’s to come over the next few months. That’s why now is the perfect time to make sure your vehicle is prepared before we see significant snowfall.

AAA is recommending everyone get their car ready for the harsh winter months ahead in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

There are several things you can do now that could save someone’s life.

According to research by the AAA Foundation for traffic safety, nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths happen each year due to winter storms, bad weather and slippery road conditions.

“AAA is reminding motorists, especially at this time, to take the time to take preparation and precaution in terms of winterizing your vehicle,” explained Jana Tidwell, AAA Public Affairs.

First up, tires. Having snow tires on all four wheels will give you the best traction when the roads are covered in snow or ice.

The second best option is all-season tires, which will work well in light to moderate snow conditions.

Also as the temperatures drop, tire pressure will too. So be sure to check the tires often and fill them when necessary.

“So it is critical now that ahead of the winter driving season that motorists take the time to have your vehicles checked. Make sure the battery is strong enough to get through the winter months. The extreme cold has effects on a car battery and you’ll want to make sure your battery is strong enough. People may think that they have not been driving the way they typically do, so they are saving or conserving their battery. However, the opposite is true.” said Tidwell.

AAA says it’s important to prepare now before we see our first major winter storm of the season.

“The first snow event of the season is always the most challenging because we are quite frankly out of practice in how to drive in inclement weather like that,” Tidwell stated.

Tidwell also says even after preparing your vehicle, it’s important to drive slowly in inclement weather.