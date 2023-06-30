SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As many look forward to the big holiday weekend ahead of us, traffic may put a delay on some plans.

According to North Penn American Automobile Association, or AAA, the incoming Fourth of July weekend will be the busiest travel weekend since 2019.

Even though this might slow down your weekend plans, AAA passed along some helpful information that can help.

As people gear up for this holiday weekend, they’re also preparing to break records. This Fourth of July weekend is set to surpass the Independence Day travel record set in 2019.

“We are actually projecting record-breaking volumes in travel, they are actually numbers that we never projected for independence day weekend before,” said North Penn AAA Vice President of Brand and Membership Nina Waskevich.

North Penn AAA states that 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the fourth, a 2.1 million increase from last year.

There are many factors getting people out and about, but lower prices at the pump comes out on top.

“Last year Fourth of July 2022, gas prices were around $4.80 a gallon, and now we’re averaging anywhere from $3.60 to $3.80,” Waskevich explained.

As the number of travelers on the road grows higher, time behind the wheel is bound to follow.

Although you can’t stop traffic, AAA has certain tips and tricks to beat the rush this holiday weekend before it begins.

“We would say to try and travel before noon. Four to six, you’re combining with people getting out of work and then also getting on the road for the holiday weekend. Avoid those peak time frames if you can. Travel a little bit earlier or a little bit later,” Waskevich continued.

If you do get stuck in that holiday traffic, AAA recommends preparing a road care kit with food, water, and any medication you may need.

And the most important thing to bring on your travels? Patience.

“Since there is such a high increase in travelers, we expect there to be a high increase in road service requests. So just patience, bare with us, and if you have some of those essentials to kind of help,” said Waskevich.

AAA says although this weekend will have high traffic and travel, people should expect the Fourth of July and the day after to be the busiest.