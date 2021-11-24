AAA expects busy holiday travel season as pandemic recovery continues

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving is just one day away and officials are predicting the most travelers since the beginning of the pandemic.

AAA is predicting over 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, which is up 13% from 2020.



This year’s forecast shows that, despite rising gas prices, 90% of drivers are planning to travel by car. Air travel in particular has almost completely recovered from its drastic fall during the pandemic.

AAA advises travelers to expect airports to be very crowded, almost like before the pandemic.

“Things will be very very different, different in a good way. People are out and about and traveling and back together with family and friends. But, that will mean congestion on the roadways and in local airports” said Jana Tidwell of AAA public affairs.

She says it is important to know the mask mandates and rules before you arrive at the airport.

For more tips and recommendations for holiday travel, head here.