WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery.

June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed a bite to eat, helped out at his girlfriend’s house, then suddenly he passed out.

“It just came out of nowhere,” Garverick said.

“He had been feeling fine. No pre-existing problems and no symptoms ahead of time. He was just walking along with his girlfriend after pulling the pump up. Took a break and he collapsed next to her,” Joy Garverick, Ben’s mom, explained.

911 was called immediately and his parents raced to be by his side.

“To see one of the worst sights I’ve ever seen when your son is unresponsive and they’re doing CPR on him on the ground,” Joy told Eyewitness News.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jersey Shore, then taken by life flight to UPMC in Williamsport. His lungs and heart weren’t functioning properly and the oxygen levels in his blood were low.

“We were able to then institute support for ben using a system called ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and what that does is it helps to support the heart at times, the lungs at times, and sometimes the heart and lungs together,” explained Dr. Mark Osevala, D.O. cardiothoracic surgeon at UPMC.

Ben spent over 25 days in the hospital and had physical therapy to regain control of his body.

Dr. Osevala says he’s never seen this happen to someone so young.

“It’s very unusual to have an arrest like that in a young person. We still do not have the answer as to what happened that night,” Dr. Osevala admitted.

Doctors believe his full recovery is a medical miracle. Ben says the ordeal was a nightmare but he’s thankful for the medical team that saved his life.

“Anything can happen at any time, anywhere. And I figured that out firsthand. You know everybody says that but you don’t realize it until you’re in a situation like this,” Ben told Eyewitness News.

Ben is once again doing everything he did before the incident, but now he’s living each day to the fullest.