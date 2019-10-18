A Year’s Worth of Free Food

(WBRE/WYOU) — Campers braved the wet and windy weather to score free meals for one year.

It’s all part of the grand opening for a brand new Chick-Fil-A on Schechter Drive in Wilkes-Barre Township. The first 100 people in line qualified for the deal. That’s why so many people set up camp overnight for the official opening of the restaurant.

“Kind of the wife’s idea. She likes coming in and she likes Chick-Fil-A. She’s like ‘let’s go do this’ so it’s like ‘let’s do it,” Dennis Harvey of Wilkes-Barre said.

“Well half the people are sleeping so it’s a little quieter, but there are still some of still up here. We’re just hanging out, having a little bit of fun, trying to stay warm,” Miranda Sromovski of Plymouth said.

The restaurant is located on the former Lucky’s Sport-House property. It’s the first stand-alone Chick-Fil-A location with a drive-thru in the Wyoming Valley.