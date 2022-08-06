STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos hosted an event to showcase its lovable, four-legged friends up for adoption.

AWSOM held a ‘Meow, Bow-Wow Luau’ adoption event at its shelter today.

Officials say it’s been a long, tough summer with a low number of animals being adopted so they wanted to host a fun event for families.







The shelter recently maxed out for holding dogs and has an overload of cats and kittens. The president of AWSOM tells eyewitness news the community always steps up to help when they’re in need.

“Come look at the dogs and cats. I always say the animal’s going to pick you so you never know, they go through, they never thought they were going to bring something home and then all of a sudden, we have someone bringing home three cats when they only came for one,” said A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter president and volunteer, Sandra Fellin.

If you couldn’t come out to the luau you can still find your fur-ever pet at the shelter that’s open every day starting at 11 a-m.