DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) .— A local group is living up to its mission statement, “whatever it takes,” offering outreach for PTSD, suicide prevention, and drug and alcohol education for veterans. It’s called “veterans promise”, and it’s easy to see why its founder is a man on a mission.

Dave Ragan has one goal, to share his story of struggle with others so they don’t have to. Ragan runs “Veterans Promise” in Dickson City. A place to connect veterans with services like job hunting, resume writing, and health care. But it’s become much more than that.

They tackle suicide prevention. It even houses a sanctuary room dedicated to a local veteran who died on a hiking trip in japan while on active duty.

Ragan served in the Army, in Bosnia in 2002 and later Iraq. He came home with PTSD and survivor’s guilt. He was able to come out of the darkness But many of those on the wall of heroes did not.

“To me when you take people that have gone through a loss on the wall and they find a sense of solace here or safety, and they pay it forward and become a volunteer to help a family that could be going through that, that’s the biggest victory that you could have,” said Dave Ragan, founder of Veterans Promise.

One of those volunteers is Gwen Ayers. She lost her son, a veteran, to suicide a year ago. He was just 33. Now she’s an advocate for Veteran’s Promise, helping other families work through their grief.

“I enjoy reaching out to the other moms and letting them know that I understand how they feel,” Ayers added.

There’s a “shine the light” ceremony on the 22nd of each month, honoring these veterans who were lost long before their time. Ragan says he won’t let the stigma of suicide dampen the accomplishments of these local heroes.

“A lot of these guys served multiple deployments and did very honorable things for our country and that service gets tarnished by what has happened and we’re not going to do that here. We won’t allow that stigma to come into these doors,” Ragaon continued.

Veterans Promise will hold a motorcycle ride in Peckville to honor the fallen scheduled for August 6, 2023.