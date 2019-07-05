A Toast to a New Ice Cream with a Kick!

"We are NEPA's first ever alcohol infused ice cream shop. We will be selling 8 flavors all infused. Either vodka, tequila, rum, wine or whiskey” said Bianca Lupio.

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ice cream is a popular sweet treat this time of year. Now there’s a brand new shop about to open in West Pittston featuring ice cream with a kick.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead talks with the owner of Boozy B’s set to open tomorrow.

Boozy B’s is not your average ice cream shop. They are serving up alcohol infused scoops of ice cream.

Lupio tells us the shop proudly makes everything from scratch, and gets all their products locally. Including partnering up with Honey Hole Winery in Drums. Lupio and her business partner have been perfecting their recipe.

“We thought it was such a great idea so we came home, started making it in our kitchens, doing our own twists on it and making it our own,” Lupio explained.

The ice cream shop is adults only as all the ice cream is alcohol infused.

“We do have a license, and we do have to treat this place just like a bar. You have to be 21 up to enter and we will be carding everyone,” Lupio reminds everyone.

There are a number of flavors to choose from including, chocolate Carmel whiskey, coconut rum, peanut butter tequila, and more. You can order by scoops or get a flight.

“Depending on which type of alcohol you get we do say that one scoop of ice cream is equivalent to a mixed drink so you have to keep that in mind and how much you can tolerate but I don’t think anyone will be leaving here drunk,” said Lupio.

Proud mother Susan Lupio is excited to see how Boozy B’s will bring the community together.

“I think this is going to be a great place for socializing and for adults something we don’t have much of besides bars and stuff,” said Susan Lupio.

F-Y-I- Similar to open container laws, if you want to take the ice cream to go, it must be covered.

The grand opening is tomorrow at 2 p.m. On Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston.