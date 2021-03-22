Fire crews battling brush and tire fire near Route 11 in West Nanticoke area

WEST NANTICOKE/ PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Around 12 p.m., reports came in of a brush fire near Route 11 in the West Nanticoke and Plymouth Township area.
Heavy black smoke and huge flames erupted as a tire fire spread to the brush.
It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause is still being determined.
