Fire crews battling brush and tire fire near Route 11 in West Nanticoke area

WEST NANTICOKE/ PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Around 12 p.m., reports came in of a brush fire near Route 11 in the West Nanticoke and Plymouth Township area.

Heavy black smoke and huge flames erupted as a tire fire spread to the brush.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause is still being determined.