A taste of New Orleans in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Winter can be a hard time for many small businesses, so Fat Tuesday falls at the right time. We spoke to business owners about the impact of the celebration.

“It’s one of our biggest days especially in the middle of winter. It’s very nice to have a big day like today,” says Janet Price, owner of Barbour’s Bakery.

Barbour’s Bakery has been around for 108 years. But there’s no day quite like Fat Tuesday.

“Everybody comes in asking for paczki and fasnacht donuts. It’s a great big day today because tomorrow is Ash Wednesday and everyone is celebrating today,” Price continued.

Customers line up at Barbour’s Bakery in Carbondale to get baked goods for Fat Tuesday.

It takes a lot of hard work to get all of these tasty treats looking this beautiful. That work starts days, even weeks in advance. At Barbour’s some family members came all the way from California to offer a helping hand in the kitchen.

“Well it’s my mother’s time of the year. Always help. The family here has been working together for quite a long time. Then when we have big events, we like to help each other out,” Fran Price, the owner’s son, tells Eyewitness News.

The loyal customers keep coming back year after year, keeping the doors of Barbour’s Bakery open.

“Coming here you get these great pastries that every time I’m just like drooling and my stomach is way bigger than my eyes,” Ron Augelli of Lake Henry exclaimed.

“It’s like a trip to New Orleans in Carbondale Pennsylvania,” said Price.

So whether you call it a fasnacht, a paczki, or just a plain old donut, it’s time to dig in.



Barbour’s will be open until 5pm Tuesday evening.