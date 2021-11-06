A startling discovery in Lycoming County missing persons case

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chief Chris Kriner of Old Lycoming Police Department has issued an update in regards to the investigation today.

According to police, human remains of what appears to be a small child were recovered from the Livermore Road property.

The human remains will be sent to a pathologist for further analysis.

Investigators are still searching for the second child.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.  

