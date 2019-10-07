A Special Baseball Friendship

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local family just got back from the trip of a lifetime.

Seeing a Major League baseball game with a former major league player.

They formed a special friendship with him through a project that was a home run for everyone involved.



The card six-year-old Cooper Davis is holding a baseball card that just so happens to be of the man standing next to him and his parents.



Former major league Cardinals player, Buddy Schultz.

The Davis family flew all the way to Phoenix to watch a Cardinals/ Diamondbacks game with him.



“Just seeing him with Buddy. Buddy talking about his career. It’s just unbelievable all this happened from a letter,” Bobby Davis, Cooper’s dad said.



The proud Cardinals fans first connected with the former Major League player in 2016, asking him to sign his 1979 Cardinal Topp’s cards for Cooper.

Earlier this year, Cooper donated the card which was signed ‘Love the game’ to the Baseball Hall of Fame Museum. It is on permanent display as part of their shoebox collection, which is dedicated to the story of baseball cards.



Before they met at the game in Phoenix, Schultz mailed the family his last glove used playing in the Major Leagues. And they started becoming real-life buddies. Then came the invitation to watch a game with him. They sat front row thanks to Buddy’s friend and a Diamondbacks owner, Alfredo Molina.



“They got my baseball card into the Hall of Fame. I don’t think I could give them enough back,” Schultz said.



The Cardinals fan scored big at the Diamondbacks game. Schultz and a current Cardinals player signed his hat. Plus, one of the Diamondbacks players gave him a baseball.



“He said, ‘If I give you this ball you have to be a Diamondback fan.’ In a quiet voice. I said, ‘Nope!’,” Cooper said.



All taking home memories they will never forget.



The Davis family says it’s hard to believe that asking for a signature has led to letters and even Buddy Schultz landing in family photos but it’s all in the love of the game.



Cooper has been to 12 major league stadiums so far. Their goal is to visit all 30.