A son’s death leads to a push in a driver enhancement bill

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — 11 years ago today, a Scranton family lost their son to a distracted driver.

Paul Miller Jr. was killed by a driver of an 18-wheeler in Monroe County and now House Bill 37 is waiting to be passed in Harrisburg which will be part of Paul Miller’s legacy.

“The day before he came in at work from Gerrity’s at three o’clock he said he was going the party. I kissed him and hugged him and I never knew that would be the last kiss or hug I would receive from my child,” said Eileen Miller.

Eileen Miller holds a piece of her son, Paul Miller Jr. each day. A picture, to remember the 21-year-old who died on July 5th, 2010 by a distracted driver.

“They said, you know I’m sorry to inform you this morning at, you know 7:55 he was killed on route 33 by a semi-truck driver,” stated Miller.

Eileen recounts the moment two state troopers broke the news, “Even to this day I can hear my gut-wrenching screams. You know, not my son.”

Years following she has been fighting to protect motorists from distracted drivers. House bill 37 known as Paul Miller’s law is ready to hit the house floor.

“It’s definitely an update that is needed in Pennsylvania and that being you can use your cell phone but we don’t want you using it or touching it. We want it in a docking station or speaker Bluetooth,” said Representative Rosemary Brown.

Representative Rosemary Brown has been working with the Miller family for nearly seven years to pass a sensible primary offense enhance driver responsibility bill.

“Every day when they are advocating with me for legislation to keep other people safe, you know they are continuously reminded of paul’s passing and the devastation that they hope no one else has to deal with,” stated Representative Brown.

Eileen wears a bracelet every day to bring awareness to an increasing issue.

“It’s very important for people to see the reality of what it does in one second when you take your eyes off the road,” said Miller

Paul Miller’s law is expected to be voted on the house floor in September. Right now both sides of the aisle are working on amendments to the bill.

Additionally, next month will be the final for the Paul Miller Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lackawanna College.

The Miller family asks that people call their state representatives and senators to ask them to vote for House Bill 37.