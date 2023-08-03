PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — They put their lives on the line for their community, and they do it without getting paid. We’re talking about volunteer firefighters in NEPA.

But most of us have no idea how crucial a role they play in keeping us safe, or how dangerous their jobs can be.

On Thursday, 28/22 News took a look at what it’s like to spend time with a local crew and why one firefighter believes there’s no higher honor than giving back to his community.

Thursday evening, 28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli had the pleasure of gearing up with one volunteer firefighter in her hometown area.

She quickly realized the efforts and commitment that go into saving the lives of others. It’s an unpaid position with crazy hours and performed under any condition.

For Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department President Jordan Consagra, the day-to-day task of serving his community is one he couldn’t live without.

“To be able to help someone without needing anything in return is one of the greatest acts someone can do,” said Consagra.

Consagra spends his days prepping for an emergency, getting his gear ready, and staying alert for when the alarm goes off.

“When that bell goes off being completely committed and ready to go giving your maximum effort knowing you are going for other people and that you aren’t going for yourself puts you in a whole different mindset that a lot of people need,” Consagra explained.

“I care about helping these people that’s why I’m here, so my goal is to make Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department the best fire department we have this area,” Consagra continued.

Coming up this weekend on 28/22 News Sunday night, we’ll show you exactly what happens when the alarm bells go off in the firehouse and find out why Consagra’s family played a key role in his decision to become a firefighter.