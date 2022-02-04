A silver lining to a serious crash in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local animal shelters are reaping the benefits from something you probably wouldn’t expect a tractor-trailer crash. It’s what that big rig was hauling that was able to be salvaged.

A tractor-trailer down a steep embankment, hundreds of boxes of pet food and supplies spilled onto the snowy ground.

It’s all the result of a crash on valley view drive in Jessup. The rig was hauling a load from a nearby chewy fulfillment center. It took a major effort and a couple of days for crews to clean up the mess.

“It’s 200 feet over the bank, there’s no way to get it from there up to here so we had to bring in a crane, they’re gonna lower a dumpster over, we’re gonna fill the dumpster,” stated Joseph Zator, manager of NEPA towing and recovery.

But not all of it went to waste. More than a ton of pet food was salvaged from the wreck and donated to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Mounds can be found stacked to the ceiling all around the shelter that’s at maximum capacity with animals. The staff relies on donations to feed those animals. Workers never imagined receiving a bounty like this.

“We weren’t expecting it, that’s for sure! It was very last minute, we kinda were running around trying to get ourselves together to get up there, but we were all definitely very happy for it because we were in need of a lot of things and it happened to be a miracle sent from heaven that it just showed up,” explained Mackenzie Davidson, adoption coordinator at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Davidson says before this unexpected the shelter was in desperate need of cat food. Now, she says, this supply will feed cats and all of the other animals in their care for months to come.

“Even though it was a bad incident, it actually ended up turning out to be something really great,” said Davidson.

The other ton of food salvaged from the wreck was donated to laura’s hope rescue in Susquehanna County. We should point out, the driver of the truck hauling all that pet food walked away with minor injuries.