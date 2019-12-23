A Purrr-fect Christmas Gift

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kiera the tiger at Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park near Hamlin is about to celebrate her second Christmas.

In true holiday spirit, the staff at the zoo recently gave her a wrapped box to play with. They say she acts more like a kitten than an adult tiger.

They say she has fun with everything and plays with lots of momentum.

And just like her domesticated feline friends she will play with the boxes, even if there’s nothing in them.

Visit their Facebook page to see other animals at the park opening their Christmas gifts.