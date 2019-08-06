A Prayer for Peace and a Call for Action

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Monday night people came together for a vigil at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scranton. There was a candle light procession, prayers for the victims of the mass shootings and calls for action.

Rev. Rebecca Barns told Eyewitness News “We all have to work the easy thing is inaction and to do nothing and we all have to stand up and take a stand and get involved.

The vigil was also attended by members of organizations like Mom’s Demand Action and Students Demand Action, they are demanding lawmakers enact laws to fight the problem.