A power plant near Berwick will be sounding its siren for an annual test

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Talen Energy will be sounding their siren systems on Thursday, August 19th at 11 a.m.

According to a post from the Luzerne County Emergency Management, the power plant that is within a 10-mile radius of the Susquehanna nuclear power plant will be sounding its sirens as a part of an annual test of the system.

Luzerne County EMA state the sires will sound with a stead signal lasting three minutes, no public action is required. They reinforce that it is only a test.

If you have any questions or need more information you can call the Talen Energy Emergency Preparedness Public Inquiry line at 570-542-1211.