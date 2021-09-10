A plant that employees hundreds is closing in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plant in Carbon County that makes fire trucks is closing. The parent company for Kovatch Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning announced Friday it will move production elsewhere.

An estimated 300 to 400 employees work at the plant. It’s one of the largest employers in Carbon County.

“It’s kind of devastating because that’s one of the biggest things in this area for how many years now. It sucks to see so many people that are so close to retirement and they’re going to get laid off. It going to be hard for them to find new jobs,” said Jocelyn Muffley, whose family members worked at the plant.

REV group says it will meet with employees to discuss possible reassignments within the company.