A parade for Schulkill County emergency responders

POTTSVILLE, SCHULKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Emergency responders were greeted by some fans and supporters today.

People waved as they held signs and drove past the emergency department of Lehigh Valley Network.

Cynthia Schaeffer, a registered nurse, showed up to the parade even though it was her day off.

Schaeffer told Eyewitness News, “we’re here for them and they are here for us.”

Schaeffer also commented, “to join my friends. Appreciate the community. We’ve had a lot of support. And we appreciate everything everyone has done for us.”

This procession of jeeps and emergency responders rode through lehigh valley network schuylkills campuses to send encouraging messages to community heros on the frontline of this pandemic.

Kim Felty, a Patient Care Manager said, “we certainly don’t consider ourselves heroes. This is what we’ve been trained to do, and we just come in and it’s just part of our life. We love what we do.”

Some healthcare workers made their own signs to return the thank you, knowing that we are all in this together.

Brittany Gabala, an Emergency Room Tech, told us,”everybody’s scared. It’s OK to be scared, but we have the support of each other to get us through it.”

All of us recognizing the bravery it takes for medical workers to do their jobs in these uncertain times.

Bill Reppy, the President of Lehigh Valley Network said, “honestly i can say the true colors are coming through loud and clear here in Schuylkill county. They have rallied around us.”