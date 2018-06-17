“A Night for Nathan” helps a family fighting brain cancer

Keep WBRE!

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –   A huge outpouring Saturday is helping the family of a local child battling brain cancer.

Hundreds of people turned out at lake-Lehman high school for what was billed as “a night for Nathan”.

The event included a charity walk at the football stadium, family-friendly games, food, basket raffles and entertainment.

The fundraiser supports the family of six-year-old Nathan Welby who has an inoperable, malignant brain tumor.

Everything at the fundraiser was donated so all of the proceeds will benefit Nathan and his family.

