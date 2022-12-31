BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Will you be staying up until midnight to ring in the new year? It’s a struggle for some, especially kids.

That’s why the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum held an early celebration on New Years’ Eve for all to attend at noon instead of midnight.

Now in its fifth year, the “Countdown to Noon” event allows parents to bring their kids to a new years celebration that everyone can enjoy.

“I just love to see the kids and the parents, sometimes I think the parents have more fun than the kids, its so great to be able to serve families, that’s part of our mission as a non-profit is to make our community a better place and events like this I think really help that community feeling,” said Ginny Weibel, Director of the Bloomsburg Childrens’ Museum.

The balloons dropped right at noon welcoming in the last afternoon before the new year.