A new Wally Ice Fest in 2020

HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This is the first year Watonka Outdoor Facilities will host Wally Ice Fest.

Both Watonka’s lake and Wallenpaupack lake aren’t frozen, so they had to find an alternative way to host games this year.









The event will be held this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday; parking and admission is free.

Some teams have canceled, but nearly 20 teams are still traveling to play in the hockey Olympics.

The campground will host axe throwing, kan jam, corn hole, and other games.

Local businesses say this event usually draws traffic into the area, but the weather will likely keep people from coming.

For more information about this year’s event click here.