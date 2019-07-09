A New Owner for Taney’s Costume Shop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Pull the curtains and hit the lights.

A popular theater costume shop in the Electric City has a new owner. Taney’s Costume Shop opened in the early 19-hundreds and is on its third owner. If you walk inside the store you will notice masks to props and everything in between. The shelves are filled with theatrical products.

“It’s a costume shop, for most and most of all. We do theater, we do television, we do print ads work, commercials movies and so forth,” said former owner, Jim O’Hora who sold his store in two days after owning it for 45 years.

“I think about it often and the history of it and Scranton is known for its vaudeville stuff,” said Craig Friedman the new owner. He spends most of his time and career on theater sets. With a background in what this store has to offer, Friedman says he wanted to cash in on this opportunity and keep the store alive.

Lucille Ball spent the first part of her acting career in Scranton. She bought her costumes at the shop.

O’Hora is now a customer “yeah I’ll miss it. You know, sweet sorrow.”