MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A few Mountain Top community members came together to help the Mountain Top Historical Society (MTHS) purchase and deliver a historical caboose to their town.

The MTHS worked in conjunction with two other Mountain Top-based businesses to make this happen, namely Cavanaugh’s Grille and Ayers Towing.

The new historical site in Mountain Top is a representation of the railroad’s significance to the area. The town is home to the Penobscot Yard which was built in 1837 and established in 1840 as a construction yard. Even though the yard was built 180 years ago, you can still hear trains traveling through the area to this day.

If you would like to see the caboose in person, it is located on Route 309 just a few yards down from Route 437.

The MTHS also plans to restore the caboose in the coming months. If you would like to get involved with the MTHS they meet at 6:00 pm on the fourth Monday of every month at the Ice House Pub.