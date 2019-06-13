A New Beginning for Kurlancheek Home Furnishings after Tornado

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After one year, there is light at the end of the tunnel for some businesses. A local furniture store that was right in the storm’s path is establishing itself in a new location.

It’s amazing what a year can do. The home store is now in a 6,000 square foot section of a former car manufacturing building. Not even a tornado can stop their more than 100 years in business.

It has been a year in the making. Kurlancheek Home Furnishings held a ribbon-cutting at its newest location on Welles Street in Forty Fort.

“We’re home! My employees and I are home! My employees… my key employees were able to stay,” owner Ronne Kurlancheek said.

A year after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Wilkes-Barre Township, the store’s former signs still stand on Mundy Street. The foundation’s pad shows where the building once stood. Now, the new store is looking to make a new lasting imprint.

“You can either say ‘oh my God, oh my God’ or you can say ‘oh it’s a new beginning, we can do something different,” Kurlancheek said.

Days after the tornado, Kurlancheek made sure customers received their orders.

“Once we got that done, we got to be able to plan for our future,” Kurlancheek said.

The future included a temporary store in Edwardsville before opening its doors at the permanent location. Forty-Fort’s mayor says it’s great to see a small business rebound.

“They are the ones that give directly back to the community in so many ways, and they really deserve our support,” Mayor Andy Tuzinski said.

Support the owners say has helped them through a difficult year.

“Anybody who comes into the store would be able to relax and work with our designers and really exactly what they want,” Kurlancheek said.

As for the store’s former location, the owners say they purchased the building two months before it was destroyed in the tornado. They plan on selling it, making this their new home.

Kurlancheek Home Furnishings has moved locations throughout Luzerne County since opening in 1898. The owners are the third generation to run the family business.

Learn more about Kurlancheek’s

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.