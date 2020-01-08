A Moooving Tribute From The Lands at Hillside Farms

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An area farm is asking its patrons to remember a beautiful bovine by sending them pictures and memories of her in honor of her passing this month.

“Cookie” the cow passed away suddenly at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County Sunday.

Myline Cosmo Cookie was born in 2008 and brought to the farm in April of 2009. The staff says she was sweet while also being intimidating.

Cookie showing her “sweet” side to one of her fellow herd members.

According to Executive Director Chet Mozloom, Cookie and her bloodline were the cornerstone of the herd, helping to make the farm what it is today.

While many dairy farms are struggling, Hillside is in the midst of expansion building an addition to its dairy store to provide more milk for its customers.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have the touching story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.