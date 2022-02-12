A ‘Mighty’ hoops dream

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you think about the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, it’s not likely many people would think about a female player. But it’s a safe bet many fans actually did for Saturday night’s Globetrotters game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was an evening of hoops and homecoming celebrations for Pittston native Mia Hopkins. She was the star of the show, right from the tip-off and setting an example for so many.

Thousands of fans watched former Pittston area girls basketball star ‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins hit the hardwood with the Harlem Globetrotters at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“It feels great coming in, driving in, seeing the sign ‘welcome home mighty’ it’s very welcoming,” said Mia Hopkins.

Hopkins signed a one-year deal with the world-famous team after multiple stints playing basketball overseas and battling through several serious injuries.

“It’s been a journey, that’s the word right there, journey. And I feel it’s a lot of ups and downs and just staying the course. I stayed the course, and it paid off,” explained Hopkins.

She’s currently one of only three women on the team hooping it up for fans.

“I think it gives them the ability to see a woman out here with all these men flying around, dunking, all this stuff, me throwing them hoops and stuff, just to show them that it’s possible to do that and play at the highest level,” stated Hopkins.

Hopkins shared a special moment with globetrotters head recruiter and Wilkes-Barre native al clocker during the game.

“That’s my homegirl,” said Al Clocker, a Globetrotter scout. Clocker says he couldn’t be more proud to watch her thrive.

“She’s the right combination of person, the player with great character, and the kids just take to her, and that’s the key to the whole thing,” explained Clocker.

Fans flocked to mighty before the game for autographs and selfies.

“Her energy, her drive her motivation, she never gives up, she’s a go-getter!” said Lucia & Glynn Murphy.

Hopkins is setting an example for children to dream big.

“I was like wow like I could really be a Harlem Globetrotter one day when I get like older and stuff. So yeah she kind of inspired me,” Matthew Olmstead.

Mia credits her grandfather, legendary G.A.R. Memorial High School coach, John Hopkins, as one of the biggest influences in her life. He was also at the game along with other family members.