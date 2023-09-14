SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get your pumpkins, apple cider, and Halloween ideas ready! The first day of fall is next week.

Many local businesses that thrive off this time of year are getting ready for the rush. Nobody likes getting lost but here at Klingel’s Farm, you look forward to it. Mazezilla is getting ready to open on Saturday. The 11-acre corn maze offers plenty of twists and turns for fall family fun.

“The theme is ‘music to our ears’ so it’s all musical themed and you have to find all the musical instruments that are carved out into the maze,” said Sarah McGoldrick, owner’s daughter of Klingel’s Farm.

The family-owned and operated farm has been a staple in the Poconos since 1998.

The man behind the business, Stuart Klingel, was a veteran, husband, father, and grandfather who’d been the farm’s driving force. Sadly he passed away in April. Now his family is coming together determined to continue his legacy.

“This year’s going to be a rough year, but it’s going to be a good year, great year and we’re going to carry on and continue to make everybody happy,” explained Nathan Pysher, owner’s son of Klingel’s Farm.

This year’s corn stands tall and healthy, despite the curveballs Mother Nature has thrown all year long.

“Either no rain, nothing for days on end, weeks on end, months on end. So luckily we can irrigate, we have two wells that we can irrigate with, and then later on we had lots, and lots, and lots of rain, and then we have to monitor everything with too much rain,” stated Pysher.

If getting lost isn’t your thing, Mazezilla has plenty of free activities such as a petting zoo and duck races. Also added to the mix this year, are fresh baked goods, like apple cider donuts, with a local touch of fresh Heckman’s Orchards Apple Cider.

“We’re really proud of it and really happy that we can help families create memories together just like we have,” said McGoldrick.

Mazezilla is open starting this Saturday, through November. Next Friday, they’ll be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with all proceeds going toward the non-profit “Olsen Christmas Wish.”