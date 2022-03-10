A Luzerne County man pleads guilty to the trafficking of fentanyl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thomas Evanchick, 41, of Kingston, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 9, before U.S. District Court Judge Mariani, to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Evanchik admitted to police he had planned on selling between 150 and 280 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County in 2020.

Court papers read, Judge Mariani ordered a presentence report to be completed for Evanchick. His sentencing will now be scheduled at a later time.

Evanchik faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence. The maximum sentence under federal law he could receive is up to 40 years in prison, followed by a term of supervised release, and a fine.