PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — National Nurses Week continues Tuesday with one local gym giving back.

Along with many other businesses in our area, Experience Fitness in Plains is celebrating nurses and their impact with special recognition all week long.

All nurses can stop in to begin a free, 21-day trial at the gym.

“If a nurse is taking care of their mental and physical health, they are definitely going to take care of their patient’s mental and physical health a lot better,” said Kyle McGylnn the owner of Experience Fitness.

“They can start or end their day here with the over 70 personal training sessions we offer,” added McGylnn.

If you would like to learn more about this Nurses’ Week offer, check out their website or give Experience Fitness a call at 570-234-0244.