The Transitional Living Center recently started helping men released from prison make their way back into society

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state-operated house in Lycoming County is offering parolees a second chance. It’s one of the few programs of this kind in the area.

The Bethesda House has been in the city for decades but it recently became available to men. It’s a way to help offenders get back on their feet and learn to become a part of society again.

“I was raised knowing that it takes a village truly to raise a child and it doesn’t change when we become adults,” stated Cleveland Way, facility director at the Bethesda House

The transitional living center inc, also called the Bethesda House, only had women but they recently started serving men released from the prison system.

“It’s a 24-bed facility for men. They’re all on state parole or they’re pre-released residents serving the state drug treatment program,” explained Nicole Miller, executive director at Bethesda House

TLC partners with prisons across the state, helping men who are up for parole. In addition to housing, they provide access to resources like rehab and mental health facilities and employment.





“When they come in, we get all these services together so that they can start working on them, and then when they leave hopefully, they will keep going on the trend,” explained Way.

All 24 beds are filled, and since they started 13 men have graduated from the program.

“They see love, they understand it and they want to change because somebody took time to pour into their life, expressed Way.

There’s no time timetable on the limit on how long the men can stay in the house. Miller says when given the right tools, there’s no limit to what you can change.

“Giving them the opportunity to do that without having to worry about where their next rent check is coming from or where their food is coming from, this gives them the opportunity to focus on the things they need to focus on,” explained Miller.

They also have speakers come to the home to share their experiences about life after prison to let these men know that you can turn your life around. To learn more about Transitional Living Centers head over to their website for more information.