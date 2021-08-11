A Little Love: Meet Preston

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not often teenagers sit down with adults and have long conversations, but one young man did just that and he’s looking for a family who will keep the conversation going for the rest of his life.

In this month’s “A Little Love” Candice Kelly introduces us to Preston.

When you talk with him you quickly learn the 14-year-old Preston has a lot to share, he’s not afraid to open up and tell you about his many interests.

“I like books, video games, tv, coloring, drawing. I like Percy Jackson, Harry Potter, anything that’s Si-Fi anything,” explained Preston.

Preston has a heart of gold and a passion for nature, which is why we met up at hawk mountain in carbon county, it’s the simple things in life like being outside that make him happy.

“When I’m outside I feel calmer and more at peace than when I’m inside,” said Preston.

Preston looks on the brighter side of life and wants a forever family to enjoy that optimism with him.

“I like an interactive family that they go outside, play games, and have fun. Mostly that, but also I would like it if they love me and all that, and that they care about me,” said Preston.

He has a lot of love to give in return. He’s looking for a parent who will help him create positive memories.

“Going to basketball or baseball games, going to the beach, or just sitting down and watching a movie together,” said Preston.

Plus building a relationship that will last forever

For more information about Preston and others like him, you can visit the Statewide Adoption Network’s website.