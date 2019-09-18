A Little Love: Meet Matt

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – E-sports have grown in popularity the last few years, making their way into the national spotlight and into college athletic departments. That’s why 14-year-old Matt joined Eyewitness News morning anchor Chris Langlois at Lackawanna College were it was “game on” in this month’s “A Little Love.”

Matt is a curious and kind young man who loves everything about video games. Head coach Teddy Delaney explaining how he could play competitively someday — while getting a scholarship — has been a game changer.

It has been more than a year since Lackawanna College launched their e-sports team and now Matt is getting a first hand look at their facilities.

Matt works alongside Teddy Delaney, the head coach of Lackawanna College’s E-sports team.

“[My] mind is blown,” says Matt. “Because they spend a lot of money on this stuff.”

Matt loves Fortnite and plays Minecraft all the time on the phone. But now he’s getting a shot to test his skills on the college’s state-of-the-art Alienware desktops. He loves learning about electronics and new tech.

“I know it’s the good stuff,” says Matt. “Alienware is really expensive. That’s top of the line stuff.”

Child focused recruiter Marian Kolcun sees Matt light up working alongside Teddy. She thinks that could be day-to-day life with a forever family.

“I would describe him as a little sparkle,” says Kolcun. “So if he goes into your house, your house is just going to sparkle more. He’ll keep you entertained, as well as get you involved with his life. And I think everybody would be happy about that.”

Matt isn’t only having fun, but is inspired to keep working hard in school to maybe make the team someday!

“I absolutely have to come here every day,” says Matt.

