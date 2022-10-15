CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local, year-round adventure camp for disabled veterans and first responders received a helping hand on Saturday.

Volunteers with “Veterans United Home Loans” descended upon Camp Freedom in Carbondale to help spruce up the site.

The group reclaimed some of the land by chopping and trimming trees at the more than 2,300-acre site. They planted flowers and did other maintenance which, otherwise, the camp’s small staff would have to handle.

“It’s very impactful. It not only helps us here at Camp Freedom, it helps the veterans and first responders and Gold Star families that come here to use the property,” said Bridget Slagan, the Development Coordinator at Camp Freedom.

“We are always looking for ways, unique ways to honor veterans and the sacrifice and the service that they provide to this country,” explained Chad Moller, Community Relations Manager at Veterans United Home Loans.

“Veterans United Home Loans” also bought an RV to take volunteers coast-to-coast to tackle various projects in time for Veterans’ Day.