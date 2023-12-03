NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County mom grieving the loss of her teenage son who was murdered is feeling a sense of comfort thanks to a woman with a big heart and a passion for sewing.

28/22’s Gianna Galli was there Sunday exclusively for a special moment between both women.

Previously, 28/22 News covered Christina Elamma, Thread Artist for Thread and Ink Designs LLC, better known on Facebook as Christina Leake.

The thread artist runs the business thread and ink designs. She wanted to do something special for the mothers of two teenagers who were murdered eight weeks ago.

What she crafted led to an emotional moment Sunday with one of the mothers during a heartfelt handoff.

What started as a hug was just seconds away from a sea of emotion when Leake revealed what she was hiding behind her back. A teddy bear, but this one is special.

Kate Mock, mother of 18-year-old Hunter Mock, reached into the bag and pulled out a pink bear made in memory of her 18-year-old son, Hunter.

Sewn with love and sympathy, the memory bear was created by Leake in remembrance of Mock’s son Hunter who was murdered on October 8.

“My son was always the person that would hold me together and after my father passed my son stepped up and said I’m your bear now,” Kate said.

From the pink color of the bear to the lightning bolt on its upper chest, it all holds meaning.

“My son always used to scream ‘real men love pink.’ Camouflage, obviously, my son Hunter was named ‘Hunter’ for a reason. and the lightning bolt. When I was six weeks pregnant with my son, I was struck by lightning,” Kate explained.

The bear’s eyes shimmer gold for what mock described as Hunter’s sunflower eyes.

The right paw, stitched “Sparky,” her son’s nickname.

“It really touched my heart that it’s going to bring her comfort and something to hug,” Leake said.

A hug that Leake has been offering through these memory bears for three years now.

Before this latest work of thread and needle, Leake’s very first “memory bear” went to a former co-worker who came up with the idea, and wanted to bring comfort to someone in her family.

“My niece, she never got to meet her uncle so I got her uncle’s clothing and had the bear made for her. I was extremely happy that Christina pulled that off to make such a fantastic item,” said Pottstown resident Betty Murphy.

From her first one to now this one, Leake has crafted nearly 150 bears.

“It’s a difficult world we live in right now and just any little bit of you know, smile, I could give to somebody means a lot to me,” Leake said.

She wants it to mean even more to those who are in need of something to hold on to.

“I just want them to be able to have something they can hug when they are missing their sons. That they could just sit there, hug, and remember their good memories. It hurts when you lose someone very close. It’s very, It takes time,” Leake added.

Leake says she has been in contact with the mother of Angelo Caraballo, the other New Philadelphia teenage murder victim. That mom will also get a memory bear when she feels ready to receive it.