A Game Day Favorite

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s your favorite Superbowl snack? Pizza? Chips? For many it’s chicken wings. Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy asked local wing restaurant owners why.

“Cause they’re delicious. They gotta just go together. Like you know, wings and beer and pizza. It’s nice picky food,” Lindsey Temarantz, co-owner of R Bar and Grill, said.

“Just tradition. I think it’s a Northeastern tradition and just got branched out nation wide and just took off,” Scott Stuchkus, manager of The Chicken Coop, said.

A majority of the game day sales are take outs. “The Chicken Coop” and “R Bar and Grill” owners say it’s not easy preparing for the wing craze on Superbowl Sunday. Both restaurants prep about 1000 pounds of wings each game day and work overtime just to get ready them ready.

“Past 48 hours. Based off of past years of experience. Getting massive amounts of blue cheese and celery together. Cooking wings. Getting about 20 gallons of sauce ready. Just many many things involved,”

Both restaurants make their own dipping sauces and all flavors have gone through a lot of trial and error.

Temarantz tells Eyewitness News that R Bar and Grill sells over 110 chicken wing flavors. They even have a wing flight so that customers can try them all.

R Bar and Grill opened with 10 wing sauces.

“I wanna say we were at the old place six months to a year in at the old place before the wings started just like blowing up,” Temarantz

Stuchkus says the largest order in the afternoon was of about 450 wings.

“Pre-organization goes a long way. As you can see all of our tickets lined up for 4, 4:30, 5:00. And just everybody trying to keep the morale up and just keep trucking you know,” Stuchkus said.