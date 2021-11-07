A fatal crash in Clinton County leaves one dead and another injured

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A tow truck driver died after a car accident Saturday night according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim was outside of the tow truck attempting to remove a disabled vehicle parked on the side of Interstate 80 when another vehicle hit the rear of the tow truck.

The second vehicle caught fire after the crash and the driver had to be rescued by bystanders.

The driver was taken to Lock Haven Hospital for treatment, there is no word on their condition.

Neither the identity of the tow truck driver or the driver of the other vehicle have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

WBRE/WYOU will deliver updates as they become available.