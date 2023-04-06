PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local franchise partners with a local food bank to give back to the NEPA community in honor of National Volunteer Month.

In celebration of National Volunteer Month, the Dunkin Joy Children’s Foundation volunteered at the Weinberg Food Bank.

“The volunteers came here today to pack the boxes that will be distributed directly back into their communities,” said Jennifer Warabak executive director of Northeast Regional Food Bank.

What they did not know was that Dunkin brought much more than just helping hands.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for all that Weinberg Food Bank is doing and so we decided to give them a grant of $5000,” added Jillian Gallagher the associate marketing manager at Dunkin’.

The check was a surprise to the food bank, which was extremely grateful.

“I think nutrition is a benefit to everybody and nobody in our community should go hungry,” continued Warabak.

And with organizations like this help is coming one box at a time. The volunteers pack about three hundred boxes.

For more information on Dunkin Joy Childern’s Foundation or Weinberg Food Bank check out their websites.