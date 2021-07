NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Powerful storms barrel across our region, causing the Northumberland County 911 emergency phone system to crash.

The 911 emergency phone system is down right now in Northumberland County. If anyone needs help they have to call or go to the nearest fire station.

Crews were told to man all stations until the phone system is back up and running.