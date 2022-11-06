MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Grand Opening Party took place at a local doggy daycare and boarding facility. The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Camp Bow Wow has officially opened.

It’s a long-time dream of a mother-daughter duo who say they are excited to take care of canines and give them a safe place where a “dog can be a dog”.

“It’s an all-inclusive facility for pets, and we just welcome them and their pet parents. We do one-on-one services with the dogs like cuddle time, playtime, sniff and seek so it gives the dogs a nice break from the yard and it gives us a chance to really connect with them on a deeper level,” said Lisa and Kristina Thomas.

Camp Bow Wow offers daycare and overnight boarding and plans to soon offer grooming and training.

The only thing your furry camper needs to do is pass an interview to ensure the safety of other dogs.