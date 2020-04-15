A creative group starts livestream learning sessions for people staying inside

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As many of us find ourselves living a new normal amid the pandemic, it’s imperative we find ways to keep busy while staying at home.

One organization out of Luzerne County is challenging the community to keep their creative juices flowing. NEPA creative has officially kicked off their creative live-stream sessions.

It’s a way for creatives to come together virtually. With stay at home orders in place, many of us are trying to find ways to keep busy. Lucky for us, NEPA Creative is here to help.

“With having our meet-ups having to be postponed and canceled with the coronavirus crisis going on, we thought, how can we still stay connected? To our creative community and our community as a whole?” said Holly Pilcavage, Chief Exec. Officer of NEPA Creative.

The solution? NEPA Creative live-stream sessions.

The organization launched last year in Wilkes-Barre. The group holds monthly meetups in the innovation center where creatives lead learning break-out sessions.

Now—the group is continuing their sessions—just online, on their Facebook page.

“We’ve just been bringing a variety of different sessions whether it’s in design, maybe just story telling, we have a crochet session going on. We have a session that’s all about 3-D digital art. Just kind of mixing it up and really just creating that opportunity for creatives to tune in live, ask their questions, leave their comments and just continue learning from one another,” said Holly.

The sessions are intended to take place two to three times a week, with various lengths of times. They could be either thirty minutes or up to two hours long.

“We’re all big believers that the arts and the creative community really help communities thrive and we want to show that we can still do that even during this time.”

Holly Pilcavage says while we might not be able to share a space physically together, it’s important to still connect as much as possible… especially now more than ever.

“Oh my gosh seeing the community come together just makes my heart so full. I am a connector at heart and I know a lot of people on this committee are the same way. We miss each other dearly but this keeps us, I think, staying positive and staying really excited to be back together again.”

Some upcoming sessions include Storytelling 101, how to write poetry and getting started with animation.

NEPA Creative is looking for people to lead a session… it’s open to anyone in the community.