PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Luzerne County church for a special holiday tradition.

As Christmas carols were sung at St. Joseph Marello Parish in Pittston, a Christmas tree was lit inside the parish hall.

A living nativity performance was also put on by members of the church.

Families and children were able to take photos with the animals that were brought to the performance from the safari farm petting zoo.

People ended the festivities by making their way back inside the parish hall to enjoy holiday treats and have photos taken with Santa Claus.