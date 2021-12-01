A chocolatey gift that Willy Wonka would be proud of

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether it’s Hanukkah, Christmas, or a New Year’s celebration many children and adults alike enjoy the gift of chocolate.

“This is our busiest time of the year. Anytime basically from October right through Easter is busy. But Christmas is the peak season. A wide variety of items. Right now we are in the throes of Christmas production. Everything from molds to peanut butter truffle trees we are getting ready to run right now that’s a perennial favorite. Right up to our boxes, fifteen-piece, thirty piece,” said Curt Ross who is the Production Manager at Chocolates By Leopold.

Production at Leopold’s keeps busy during this time as they also make corporate gifts.

“We, we make it all. We do a lot of business with corporations, in fact, a lot of companies that give Christmas gifts, give our chocolates for Christmas gift, that is a big thing,” said Ross.

The owner of the nearly twenty-five-year-old business, with locations in Boalsburg, Johnson City and Montrose, tells Eyewitness News she recommends customers experiment with different types of chocolate.





“Espresso in the morning is wonderful, espresso truffle, ginger, chocolate-covered ginger. I know that that is an acquired taste for people. Just getting to try new things. Like we come up with an idea and we make it,” said Michelle Depue who is the owner of Chocolates By Leopold.

“They are crafted with care and they are done by hand. I don’t have a lot of huge equipment, I do most everything by hand whether that is molding, my peanut butter cups that everybody loves. Whatever it is, right down to the butter crunch, that’s a perennial favorite too. Everything is made by hand,” said Ross.

They say chocolate is a perfect gift.

“We don’t always have the idea of what gift to give someone, so chocolate works. And people love our chocolate,” said Depue.

The staff at Chocolates by Leopold tells Eyewitness News this weekend is expected to be their busiest of the year.