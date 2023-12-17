BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Family and friends of a late teen are joining state officials calling for greater awareness of mental illness.

They held a vigil Sunday in the Poconos three years after the teen died during a confrontation with police.

Many gathered Sunday inside a Stroudsburg Church to honor, mourn, and praise the life of Christian Hall.

Those remembering the teen are demanding change when it comes to handling individuals suffering from mental health disorders.

During a vigil inside Pleasant Valley Assembly of God Church in Brodheadsville, Hall was remembered Sunday afternoon with a message about mental health in his memory.

“We take this opportunity to get a message out there because we don’t want another family to lose a loved one because of a mental health crisis,” said Christian’s mother, Fe Hall.

The 19-year-old Hall was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December 2020 on an overpass above Interstate 80 near Stroudsburg.

In Hall’s final moments, troopers saw him holding what they believed was a semi-automatic weapon, which was later identified as a pellet gun. They opened fire, killing him.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable.

On the day of his death, Hall was experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We don’t want any more family to grieve the way that we do so that is why we are doing this,” Fe added.

State officials are standing by the family’s side, advocating for better mental health access and resources.

“When someone calls 911 I want them to be assessed with a few simple questions and understand whether that person needs to be spoke to by someone on 988 or 911,” Madden said.

Madden is pushing for the three-digit, life-saving hotline to be advertised as much as possible.

“Bulletin boards, television commercials, text messages, however, we get to folks that how we have to do it,” Madden added.

The kind of action Madden says $100,000,000 has been passed in the state budget for Pennsylvania schools.

“So we would like to see that money appropriated to 988 so it can be funded correctly,” Madden continued.

As for those suffering and dealing with mental health issues, the halls want you to know you are not alone. Reach out.

“Find someone to talk to because I do realize that someone going through or about to go through that crisis, they feel so alone and so helpless. Maybe they would feel better. Maybe it would change the trajectory of their life,” Fe stated.

Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance Officials were on hand petitioning to have crisis units across Pennsylvania and Madden wants people in Monroe County to call their lawmakers and help encourage a new state bill to get passed concerning mental health awareness.