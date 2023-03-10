EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the 95th Academy Awards airing Sunday, Eyewitness News looks back at the area’s connection to some winners of Hollywood’s biggest award.

Although born in New York, famed screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz grew up in Wilkes-Barre. Throughout his career, Herman was nominated for two Academy Awards for writing: Citizen Kane in 1942 and The Pride of the Yankees in 1943. Herman won for Citizen Kane. Herman’s bike, which allegedly served as the inspiration for “Rosebud” in Citizen Kane, was stolen from him in Wilkes-Barre.

Citizen Kane isn’t the only Oscar-winning film with ties to Herman J. Mankiewicz. David Fincher’s Mank, starring Gary Oldman as the Wilkes-Barre-based screenwriter, was nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 2021 ceremony. Although Mank did not cover Herman’s Pennsylvania days, the film was still an undeniable hit with the Academy, winning two Oscars (ironically, more than Citizen Kane): Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Cinematography.

Herman’s younger brother, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, was born in Wilkes-Barre, and also enjoyed a successful Hollywood career as a director, writer, and producer. Joseph received a grand total of nine Academy Award nominations throughout his career, both for writing and directing. Joseph won four Oscars: Best Writing and Director for 1949’s A Letter to Three Wives and the same two awards for 1951’s All About Eve, which also won Best Picture.

Not every NEPA-based Oscar winner is named Mankiewicz. Scranton’s Charles MacArthur, a famed playwright, and screenwriter, took home a golden statue himself. MacArthur won Best Writing, Original Story for 1935’s The Scoundrel, and received writing nominations for Rasputin and the Empress (1934) and Wuthering Heights (1940).

Although Meryl Streep, the most Oscar-nominated actor with 21 nominations, is not from Wilkes-Barre, one of her many nominated characters is. In 2016, Streep portrayed Wilkes-Barre native and famously terrible singer Florence Foster Jenkins in Stephen Frears’ film of the same name. Florence Foster Jenkins was nominated for two Oscars: Best Actress and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

A legendary Academy Award winning actor hails from Luzerne County. Jack Palance, who took home Best Supporting Actor for his turn in 1991’s City Slickers, was born in Lattimer Mines. Palance received two other Best Supporting Actor nominations throughout his career, for 1952’s Sudden Fear 1953’s Shane. Palance even owned a ranch near Hazleton, which he purchased in 1964, after his success as a movie star.

NEPA’s strong connection to the Academy Awards helps to spotlight the talent in the area. Hopefully, more Northeastern Pennsylvania-based filmmakers take home Oscar gold in future ceremonies.