COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning a time capsule will be opened from more than two decades ago.

Robert Katulka, a production engineer at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, has worked at the depot for 36 years and said a lot has changed. He said that the people, equipment, and skills have changed so much, but that he’s happy to have been there to watch it all happen.

Katulka said that the opening of the time capsule will be a great recognition and honor of the past but also a great way to look forward to the future. He said that Tobyhanna has a bright future and many are excited to see it.

However, Katulka admitted that although he was there when the capsule was filled he does not remember exactly what was put in it.

Be sure to keep watching Eyewitness News to find out what exactly was placed in the capsule 22 years ago.