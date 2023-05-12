PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— For one local young man, prom season is taking on a whole new meaning.

A serious health issue is forcing his family and friends to realize just how precious life is and how important moments like prom night can be.

For most high school students it’s prom season, but for one local boy, it was a dream that came true earlier than he could have ever imagined.

12-year-old Zach Martz may have been the youngest person at the Wyoming Valley West’s Junior/Senior prom, but in many ways, he’s already lived a lifetime.

Zach has been battling cancer for over four years. He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone and tissue cancer in 2019.

The community made sure this party at the Woodlands in Plains was a night he would never forget.

“As a parent, you never expect to be the one that’s told it’s your child and we certainly never expected that he’s such a lively kid. He’s just incredible. I hope that they all just have the best experience and were trying to do everything possible to make sure that happens,” says Brittany Edwards, Zach’s Mom.

But the celebration didn’t start on the dance floor. His close friend Katelyn, a junior at the school, along with Zach’s family planned a series of events to get him ready.

First, a stop for a fresh cut at Ace of Fades Barber Shop Thursday. Next the outfit from Tuxedo Junction.

“To me, it’s a blessing. A lot of people take life for granted. A lot of simple things for granted and something is as simple as giving him a haircut. and you know he loved it so much so it makes it worthwhile,” said Ciera Pastor, a barber at Ace of Fades.

“It’s a periwinkle bow tie and a handkerchief in a black suit,” continued Zach.

Zach’s mom Brittany wanted his arrival to prom to be just as unique as him and his new look and Valley With A Heart came through with a limo ride fit for a king.

Leading the way to the Woodlands Zach’s uncle Alan and friends in a mini motorcycle escort.

“He couldn’t help but sit on every bike and get pictures everywhere but no he loves the bikes it was amazing for him,” added Alan Edwards Zach’s uncle.

After getting pictures and dancing around with friends, there was one last thing that needed to be done.

To help support Zach and his family through this challenging time, you can donate to his GoFundMe link.

Zach’s friends and family have also created a support page for anyone who would like to follow along Zach’s fighting journey.