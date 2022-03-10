Red Cross tests blood for COVID-19 antibodies

FILE – This Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo shows donated blood in a transportation case at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa. Due to the flu season and coronavirus, donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to help those suffering from COVID-19, the Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies.

For a limited time, the Red Cross will resume COVID-19 antibody testing on all blood donated. Blood that has the antibodies is believed to help those with weakened immune systems better fight the disease.

The Red Cross also reminds donors that there is a need for blood donations to also help cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders.

Additionally, anyone who donates during the month of March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics and will be entered to win a trip or two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles.

More detail about donating blood are available on the Red Cross website.